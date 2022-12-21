Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife

SO MANY GIFTS TO WRAP...SO LITTLE TIME

Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?

HAVE YOUR GIFTS WRAPPED AT CROSSROADS MALL FOR A GOOD CAUSE

I have a better idea, especially if you are a lover of Minnesota wildlife. Central Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation is wrapping gifts for you this holiday season, for your donation to Central MN Wildlife Rehab.

The wrapping station is located next to Hollister, and they are open and wrapping during all mall hours through Christmas Eve. Consider the cost of the wrapping paper, ribbon, tape, and tags and how much it would cost to do yourself, and all the time the volunteers are saving you, and make your donations accordingly.

VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME

As you can imagine, there will be a lot of people rushing to get that last-minute shopping done, so if you love to wrap gifts and would like to volunteer your time, I'm sure they would be happy to have you. To volunteer your time and talents, you can contact the Central Minnesota Wildlife Rehab center by calling 320-310-6272., or by clicking HERE. If you simply want to make a holiday donation to the Central MN Wildlife Rehab, you can also do so by clicking HERE.

Thank you for you contributions in advance, and happy holidays.

