Gas Prices Dropping Below $1 in Parts of Minnesota
UNDATED -- Gas prices are starting to drop below a dollar a gallon now here in Minnesota.
The cheapest gas can be found in Red Wing where several stations are selling regular unleaded for between .94 cents and .99 cents a gallon, according to the website GasBuddy.com.
Here in the St. Cloud metro area Sam's Club is at $1.47 and Costco is at $1.49, there's a Casey's in Sauk Rapids at $1.57.
Crude oil prices remain around $20 a barrel.
