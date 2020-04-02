Gas Prices Dropping Below $1 in Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices are starting to drop below a dollar a gallon now here in Minnesota.

The cheapest gas can be found in Red Wing where several stations are selling regular unleaded for between .94 cents and .99 cents a gallon, according to the website GasBuddy.com.

Here in the St. Cloud metro area Sam's Club is at $1.47 and Costco is at $1.49, there's a Casey's in Sauk Rapids at $1.57.

Crude oil prices remain around $20 a barrel.