Gardening From The Ground Up Series: Register Now

IT'S TIME TO THINK SPRING AND GREEN

I know, I know. You are still seeing snow outside. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thinking about Spring. Now is the time to start thinking about what you want to accomplish outside this year. Is it growing a bigger fuller grass field yard? Perhaps you want to plant flowers? Maybe you are actually going to plant your very first garden but need some tips on how to get started? How to be successful? When to get started?

These are the kinds of questions that are going to be answered during the webinar series coming up in February.

February 16 through the 19th, local University of Minnesota Educators will share their research based, practical information to get your gardening, lawn and landscaping off to a great start.

Photo by Nikola Jovanovic on Unsplash

Topics will include:

Starting a garden from scratch

Seed starting and selection

Tree and shrub maintenance

Lawn care and pest management

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THIS FREE SERIES

Yes! All of this information will be free to you when you register to participate. Even if you can't attend the live webinars, they will be recorded so you can watch them at your convenience. To do that , you will still need to register. The deadline for registration is Monday, February 15th at noon by clicking HERE. or if you want to get ahead of the game, why think about it? Just get registered now and put it in your calendar.

