DULUTH -- If you're heading up north to the cabin this weekend be sure to pack a sweatshirt and long pants. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Arrowhead region including the counties of Carlton, St. Louis and Cook in Minnesota.

The Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 30s overnight.

Here in the St. Cloud area, we should get down to the upper 40s overnight.