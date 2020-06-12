Frost Advisory for the Arrowhead Region
DULUTH -- If you're heading up north to the cabin this weekend be sure to pack a sweatshirt and long pants. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Arrowhead region including the counties of Carlton, St. Louis and Cook in Minnesota.
The Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 30s overnight.
Here in the St. Cloud area, we should get down to the upper 40s overnight.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app