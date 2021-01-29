Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central and southern Minnesota. It will be in effect from midnight Saturday morning until midnight on Sunday morning.

Less than an inch of snow is expected, but about a tenth of an inch of ice is also possible.

In addition to the freezing drizzle Friday morning, light ice accumulations are also expected Friday night through Saturday morning.

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected overnight from west-central to central Minnesota including along Interstate 94 and south to locations like Willmar, Litchfield, and Granite Falls.

Ice changes over to light snow Saturday afternoon with accumulations of 1-2".

Slick roads and surfaces are likely Friday night and Saturday.

The area in the Midwest where the greatest amount of snow is expected to fall is in eastern Iowa and into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

