Freezing Drizzle, Freezing Fog Impacting Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for parts of our listening area Thursday.

Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing fog are impacting Stearns, Todd, Kandiyohi, and Meeker counties. The precipitation is slowly moving southeast.

National Weather Service

Travel may become hazardous as a light glaze of ice develops on roads, bridges and sidewalks. Use extra caution by reducing speed, and allow extra time to get to your destination.