GREAT ENTERTAINMENT AWAITS YOU AT THIS YEAR'S STATE FAIR

The Minnesota State Fair is known for its amazing entertainment throughout its 12-day run. This year will be no exception. There are over 900 music acts that perform throughout the fairgrounds at different locations each year.

All of this great entertainment is absolutely free at The Minnesota State Fair with the price of admission.

This year, some of the recognizable guests that will be appearing include:

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest takes place every year on the Schell's Stage. This year's competition will be on August 27th and 28th. The first day is competition categories for adult, junior, open, fee-fi-faux, heritage, and best waltz. The second day features the best fiddle players in Minnesota performing for you.

This Minnesota State Fair variety show has been entertaining audiences for 49 years. I was a part of the talent contest when I was a teenager, won the day of my show, and had to come back for the finals. Although I didn't win the whole thing, winning my day at the state fair was one of the most exciting moments of my life. Winners are chosen from each day's performance and invited back to perform for the finale which will take place in the Grandstand this year, on Sunday, September 4th.

If you are looking for a fun and unique experience while you're at the fair, visit the Family Fair Stage on September 4th and 5th at 7 pm. This is a fun high-energy show for the whole family, that takes a look at "the lighter side of the human mind".

The fair is sure to please everyone's musical tastebuds this year. To see more musical groups, acts, and contests that are happening for free at this years Minnesota State Fair, just click HERE to learn more.

