NEW HEARING TEST STATIONS IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area.

The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in Ramsey.

HOW THE HEARING TEST KIOSKS WORK

The Kiosk software has the ability to diagnose the level of hearing loss a person is suffering from, and the type of loss the individual has. If the test shows that you are suffering from hearing loss, it will either refer you to a professional (if you have a significant amount of loss detected,) or if it's less serious, will offer you hearing aid products at an incredibly affordable option for obtaining hearing aids, that are significantly less than those you would receive from a professional.

There are several types of devices offered including over earpieces, lower-end personal sound amplifiers, as well as higher-end blue tooth app-controlled hearing aids. The price range can be anywhere from $500 to $1500, compared to possibly $6,000 for hearing aids from a professional.

HOW COMMON IS HEARING LOSS?

Jason informed me that hearing loss is the 3rd most common health condition after heart disease and arthritis, and most people wait 5- 7 years before seeking help for hearing loss.

Hearing is not just a function of the ear, but also a function of the brain, so having a hearing aid can improve brain function and cognitive health, helping people avoid auditory deprivation.

Just remember that it takes some getting used to when you get a new hearing device, and to give yourself time as your brain and ears adjust to the change.

