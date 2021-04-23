FREE FOOD BOXES FOR EVERYONE THIS SATURDAY

This Saturday, April 24th, beginning at 11:30 am, FACT (Feeding Area Children Together) is teaming up with the organization call Farmers To Families to hand out food boxes to anyone that needs them; no questions asked.

Each food box contains a healthy meal, including a meat (no pork), dairy, fruits and vegetables. Everyone...and I mean everyone is welcome.

Wendy Hendricks

PICK UP FOOD BOX LOCATION

Time: Beginning at 11:30am until all boxes are gone. I encourage you to get there early to get what you need.

2625 Clearwater Road

St. Cloud MN

320.281.9572

CHILDREN ARE NEEDING FOOD IN OUR AREA

According to stcloudfact.org, one out of five students have no idea where their next meal will come from, or if they are even going to get one at all. Going hungry as a child causes an increased risk of learning and behavioral challenges for these children. FACT provides food for weekends and breaks. FACT Packs, FACT Pantries and Break boxes provide a way for you and I to help out our area children.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP ON A REGULAR BASIS

If you or someone you know is in need of food, there are no income requirements to enroll to receive FACT packs when they are available. Students do NOT need to qualify for free or reduced lunch prices to qualify for the program. If you or someone you know could really benefit from this program, I hope you will share this information. No one needs to be hungry. Click HERE to enroll now.