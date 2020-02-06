Free Dental Care for St. Cloud Area Kids February 7th at SCTCC

Give Kids a Smile is back for another year at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Give Kids a Smile is a program that provides free dental care to children in need ages 3-17. The SCTCC event is made possible by the Minnesota Dental Association, volunteer dentists, sponsors, faculty, staff, and students in the SCTCC dental hygienist and assistant programs.

The dental hygienist and assistant programs at St. Cloud Technical & Community College are putting on this Give Kids A Smile event on Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, call the Dental Clinic at 320-308-5919. You can find other participating clinics by visiting this website or call the United Way at 2-1-1.