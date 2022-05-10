Free Community Concert, Fun Run Friday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You are invited to a free community concert in St. Cloud this Friday night.

The band the Honey Badgers will be playing at Wilson Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert is part of the Bernick's Family Fitness Series. You are asked to bring your lawn chair to sit and enjoy the concert.

There is also going to be a Makers Market for local artisans starting at 4:30 p.m. and running until 8:00 p.m.

The Little Sprouts 1K kids run starts at 6:00 p.m. and the 5K run and 2 mile walk both start at 6:15 p.m. Registration is still open for runs/walk, the entry fee is just $5 a person, and there are still free t-shirts available.