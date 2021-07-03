Fourth Inning Push Lifts Rox Over Huskies – Saturday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud Rox earned their 23rd win of the season against the Duluth Huskies, and the Minnesota Twins dropped their fourth straight contest in game one of the weekend series against Kansas City on Friday.

- The Rox beat the Huskies 8-3. The score stayed tight through the first three innings, with the teams tied 2-2 and then 3-3. In the fourth, St. Cloud ran in five more to secure the win. Otto Kemp led the scoring with two runs, while Bobby Goodloe and Jack Winkler each had three RBIs. The Rox improve to 23-8 and the Huskies fall to 11-20. The two teams will face off in Duluth on Saturday when St. Cloud looks to lock up the first-half title in the Great Plains West Division. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- After being swept in a three-game series by the White Sox, the Twins were unable to get back on their feet against the Royals. Minnesota pushed out to an early 3-0 lead but soon found themselves trailing 3-5. Kansas City added a couple more runs to their total and held off the Twins to win 7-4. The Twins fall to 33-47 and the Royals improve to 34-47. They will play game two on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

