Former St. Cloud Herberger’s Building Fails to Sell at Auction

ST. CLOUD -- The former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud failed to sell at auction this week. A & G Realty Partners spokesman Jim Terrell says they did not receive any acceptable bids for the building.

He says they will continue to pursue interested parties, and in the meantime continue to collect rent from Capital One. Terrell describes the property as "productive".

A & G Realty Partners was hired in May of last year to sell all the real estate assets of The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

Herberger's officially closed in August.

The St. Cloud property is listed at nearly 94,000 square feet on two stories.

It was one of 10 former Bon-Ton Stores on the auction block this week.