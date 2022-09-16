Former MN Viking Dedicated to Spreading Message ‘Hate Is Wrong’

ST. CLOUD -- A former Minnesota Viking has spent the better part of the past two decades spreading a message of inclusion and anti-hate.

Esera Tuaolo spent nine years in the National Football League including five years with the Vikings from 1992 through 1997. He also played in the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.

He ended his professional football career in 2000 and two years later he came out publicly as gay.

He now has his own nonprofit called Hate Is Wrong to help bridge the gap between the LGBTQ community and the sports community.

It's my lifelong journey to help. There are so many kids out there that are getting bullied and are taking their lives because of them being bullied because they are part of the LGBTQ community, and that's wrong. We have to do something about it and that's what I am doing.

Besides his nonprofit, Tuaolo also does charity work with the Minnesota Vikings Legend Community and represents the team at various events all year long.

He also does speaking engagements on inclusion, diversity and anti-bullying around the country.

Get our free mobile app

He has worked with the Taste of the NFL during a number of the recent Super Bowls.

Tuaolo recently spoke to the ROCORI football team and sang the National Anthem during their season opener.

He'll be speaking on Saturday at Pride in the Park in St. Cloud.