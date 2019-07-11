Former Husky, Wild Matt Cullen Retires

Getty Images

Former St. Cloud State hockey star Matt Cullen announced his retirement from the NHL on the Pittsburgh Penguins website.  Cullen is a Moorhead native.  He played college hockey at St. Cloud State and moved on to the NHL.  He played 21 years in the NHL and won 3 Stanley Cup titles.  He was a part of the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes before winning the cup back to back seasons in Pittsburgh in 2016-2017.

Getty Images

Cullen accumulated 731 points in 1,516 career games in the NHL.  He played 4 seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2010-2013 and 2017-2018.  Cullen played 2 seasons at St. Cloud State in 95-96 and 96-97.  He scored 27 goals and had 59 assists in 2 seasons with the Huskies.

Filed Under: Matt Cullen, retires
Categories: Minnesota Wild, nhl hockey, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top