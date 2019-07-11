Former Husky, Wild Matt Cullen Retires

Former St. Cloud State hockey star Matt Cullen announced his retirement from the NHL on the Pittsburgh Penguins website. Cullen is a Moorhead native. He played college hockey at St. Cloud State and moved on to the NHL. He played 21 years in the NHL and won 3 Stanley Cup titles. He was a part of the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes before winning the cup back to back seasons in Pittsburgh in 2016-2017.

Cullen accumulated 731 points in 1,516 career games in the NHL. He played 4 seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2010-2013 and 2017-2018. Cullen played 2 seasons at St. Cloud State in 95-96 and 96-97. He scored 27 goals and had 59 assists in 2 seasons with the Huskies.