UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Foley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. The Police say that 53-year-old Steven Bairett was last seen on October 2nd in Minneapolis.

He was last spotted near the 900 block of West Broadway and is known to frequent Lake Street in the downtown area. Foley Police say Bairett has a tattoo on his right forearm and walks with a hunch.

He is 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 192 pounds, and has gray hair. Police say Bairett is without his medication, so there are concerns for his safety. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Foley Police Department at 320-68-7201 or 911.

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