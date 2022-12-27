Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday.
At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County.
Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
Get our free mobile app
The house sustained significant damage but no injuries were reported.
The last fire crew left the scene at about 8:00 p.m.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]