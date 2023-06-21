Five Things You Can Do In Minnesota On The Longest Day Of The Year

To celebrate the longest day of the year, I thought I'd give you a list of things to do here in central Minnesota. Seems like we wait and wait for summer to arrive, and then it seems to leave us as quickly as it arrived. That being said, it only makes sense to get outside and enjoy this day as much as we can. Looking for some fun things to do before the sun goes down? I Here are some great ideas to help you enjoy the longest day of the year.

1. GET IN THE WATER

There are a lot of ways for you to enjoy water on a hot day like today. Visit the many area splash pads and pools that are open in central Minnesota. Or; if you just want to stay home, maybe hook up the ol' sprinkler in the yard, and enjoy running through it with the kids.

2. EAT LUNCH OUTSIDE

I know that many of you are at work today; so why not go out for lunch to your favorite restaurant, have a nice cool beverage, and eat a light lunch outside? For a cheaper option, head to Munsinger Gardens and have a picnic down by the river. At the very least, you and your co-workers can head outside at work, and enjoy lunch together.

3. PLAY OUTDOOR GAMES

If you want to stay home, why not have a nice cool bevy in your backyard and play a great game of Cornhole, Horseshoes, badminton, or disc golf? Whatever your game might be, this might be the evening to do it.

4. ENJOY THE SUNSET

Since it is the longest day of the year, maybe you should enjoy the late sunset with your favorite person or people. Enjoy a late-night sunset dinner. The sun will set tonight at 9:09 pm in St. Cloud.

SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE

'Free & Easy' will be performing as tonight's headliner at Summertime By George at Lake George in St. Cloud. 'Free & Easy' is a powerhouse of a band that went into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008. Music from Tower of Power, Santana, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, and much more. If you are looking for a night where you can sing and dance til the cows come home, this would be the night! 'Free & Easy' will be taking the stage at 6:30 pm. Get to the event early and catch the band 'Stone Road' at 5 pm. They feature great music from the 80's & 90's rock and country music. Plus, you can bring the whole family. Enjoy the food trucks, booths, splash pads, and a picnic, and bring your lawn chairs. This is THE way to celebrate the longest day of the year in St. Cloud.

Whatever you do; take the time to enjoy the longest day of the year, while we have the warm weather and clear skies!

