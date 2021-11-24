Five People Displaced in Early Morning St. Cloud House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud fire department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. for a fire at 1022 13th Avenue Southeast.

Units arrived to find a fire in the upper level of the home.

The damage is estimated at about $78,000.

Get our free mobile app

Five people were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross. No one was hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters