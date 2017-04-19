Fitness Expo, Post Race Parties Part of Annual Earth Day Run

ST. CLOUD - The annual Earth Day Run is coming up this weekend at St. Cloud State University.

A fitness expo will kick-off the events starting at noon on Friday. A kids 1K starts at 6:00 p.m. and the 5K is at 6:30 p.m. And the half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Jodi Gertken says even if you're not signed up for one of the races, you can still be a part of the event.

We really want this expo and event to be more about celebrating St. Cloud and community health and well being. Not just for those who are really dedicated hard core half marathon runners.

Gertken says new this year is a post-race party with live bands and a beer garden both on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Walter's Wheelhouse is performing Friday evening, and Shalo Lee Band on Saturday morning.

And, she says supporters along the race route are always encouraged.

If you're not interested in running, we would love to have participation on the course and have people out cheering and celebrating and encouraging those who are out that morning.