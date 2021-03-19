Fire Danger then Wet Weather

UNDATED -- We will have dry and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday that will lead to elevated fire weather conditions both days.

Avoid starting any fires in the afternoon and use caution if using tools or vehicles near grassy areas.

National Weather Service

There is a potential for a significant precipitation event next week. Timing and placement of the heaviest rainfall remain uncertain, but confidence has increased enough to highlight this event.

Temperatures will be mild with highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Sunday. Saturday will have breezy southerly winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

Get our free mobile app