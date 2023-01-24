Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

In reality, officials say the two kitchens served a fraction of that amount.

Alishire claimed $2,427,576.17 in Federal Child Nutrition Funds, and Feeding Our Future paid out $1,783,786.45. Officials say Alishire kept $712,084.00 for himself.

In U.S. District Court, Alishire pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud.

As part of the plea agreement, Alishire will forfeit a Ford F-150 pickup, a boat and trailer, an apartment in Nairobi, Kenya, and the Karibu Palms Resort on the Indian Ocean in Kenya.

A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.