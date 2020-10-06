Fall Dementia Series Being Offered- Register Now

What is Dementia? Is there a chance that I could get it? How can I prevent it? How can I help understand what my love one is going through?

I spoke with my friend Cristina Rodrigues of Silver Lining Dementia Education & Consulting today about a new series on Dementia that will be offered for those seeking more information about the disease.

Photo by Cristina Rodrigues

These opportunities will be in person to help people on October 20th, through the Sauk Rapids Community Education. Space is limited for the classes, so if you would like to participate, please call this number to get registered: 320.258.1577, or 1578.

The classes will be happening on Tuesday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 pm. The teaching portion of the class will be an hour and 15 minutes long, with the last 15 minutes available for anyone who might want to ask a question and get more answers or resources.

The classes will be as follows:

CLASS ONE:TUESDAY OCTOBER 20TH

Healthy Living Choices: How healthy living can help people lower their risk for Dementia.

CLASS TWO: TUESDAY NOVEMBER 10TH

What is it like Living with Dementia: What does it look like from someone who has Dementia. How is their reality different than ours, and how areas of the brain have changed due to the disease.

CLASS THREE: TUESDAY DECEMBER 1ST

What is Frontal Temperal Dementia: How that affects people?

CLASS FOUR: TUESDAY DECEMBER 15TH

What is LBD Dementia?

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENTS

Masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

