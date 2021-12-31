FAA Approves Transfer To New St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority

ST. CLOUD -- The Federal Aviation Administration approved the transfer of power of the St. Cloud Regional Airport from the City of St. Cloud to the newly created Regional Airport Authority Friday.

The transfer to an Authority creates an independent governing structure with a Board whose sole purpose is the daily operation and future development of the Airport.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the St. Cloud Airport has played a vital role in the development and growth of St. Cloud for over 50 years.

Now, as a Regional Airport Authority, the St. Cloud Regional Airport will benefit all of Central Minnesota with a broader, regional focus and the ability to continue to grow and adapt to new transportation opportunities well into the future.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority has been years in the making going back to June of 2019 when an Ad Hoc committee was created.

St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myres says the new authority will help support greater levels of economic development and a stronger regional focus to respond to air service needs.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport is truly a regional facility. The creation of the Authority provides a structure that allows for representatives from the central Minnesota region to participate in its management and growth.

The Authority was formed through a joint resolution with the City of St. Cloud, Benton County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County, with each entity appointing volunteer Commissioners to the Authority.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority official takes over responsibility Saturday.