F-22 Raptor Coming Back to St. Cloud Air Show [AUDIO]

ST. CLOUD - Another big time act is coming back to the St. Cloud Air Show. It was just announced today (Tuesday) that the Air Force's F-22 Raptor will be at the show this summer.

Air Show Director Chris Chapman says it's tremendous news, because it was a show stopper when it was here in 2010.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and F/A-18 Strike Fighter Squadron 106 are a couple of the other top acts that have also signed-on to perform at the St. Cloud Air Show.