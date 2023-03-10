Experience The Twin Cities Through These Unique & Fun Food Tours

TAKE A LITTLE TRIP

Are you someone that's looking for a little adventure, but close to home? I get it. I know there are so many places to eat and visit in the Twin Cities, but I just don't know the area well enough to make a day of it.

I think I've found something that we can all take part in, to learn more about what's available to us in the Twin Cities.

TASTE TWIN CITIES FOOD TOURS!

Taste Twin Cities Food Tours! Doesn't that sound amazing? They have 9 different tour guides that take you on a variety of tours through the cities. Would you like to try food, chocolate, and wine? All bases are covered. Public Tours are on Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

The three-hour tours are not just about food. It's a tour of architecture, culture, and the history of businesses and the Twin Cities.

CAN KIDS AND PETS COME ALONG?

Many people ask if pets are allowed on the tours; and because there are so many different establishments that you visit, pets are not allowed on the tours. However, kids are more than welcome to come! Keep in mind that if your child will be eating on the tour, you will need to buy them a ticket, and also that there is a lot of walking on this tour, so knowing what your child or children can handle should be taken into consideration. Strollers are NOT recommended.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

The three-hour tour is about a mile walk, and it is a very casual walk with plenty of places to sit along the way. You'll be tasting enough food that lunch or dinner may not be necessary when you're all done. Yum! If you are someone with food allergies, you'll definitely need to inform Twin Cities tours when you purchase your tickets.

TOURS TO CHOOSE FROM

Different tours that you can choose from include:

St. Paul Skyway- This one will be ending in March, so make sure to get your tickets soon.

Heart of St. Paul

Minneapolis River Walk

Trendy North Loop

Twin Cities Sightseeing Tour

Twin Cities Brewery Tour

Tickets are $65 per person for the three-hour tour.

