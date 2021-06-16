If you are looking for a great way to celebrate Fathers Day this weekend, bring your Dad, and the whole family, to take a step back in time into the 1940's this weekend, when the Stearns History Museum brings history to life with their World War II events.

THE FIRST EVENT IS THIS WEEKEND

The first event will be taking place this weekend, Saturday, June 19th, from 9 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, June 20th, from 9 am to 3 pm. At War: A World War II Experience, gives you a glimpse into a soldiers life during World War II. The event will be $10 a day for Adults, and $5 a day for children or Free with a Stearns History Museum Membership. (You can sign up for a Membership during the event as well).

There will be family activities to participate in, as well as re-enactors that you will be able to speak with, as well as military equipment on display. A new exhibit entitled, Rising to the Crisis: Stearns County and WWII, will be open.

SECOND EVENT TAKING PLACE JULY 10 & 11

The second event, will be taking place July 10th and 11th, will be called At Home: A World War II Experience. This event will bring you to life on the home front in Stearns County during World War II. You will enjoy a World War II Fashion show, family activities, re-enactors.

An exhibit will also be open entitled, 33rd & Cooper, and features Car-Gale, an aircraft parts manufacturer, that employed women during World War II.

Each Saturday night during these two weekends, the museum will host At Ease: A World War II Evening, where you will have a chance to enjoy a night out with appetizers, cocktails and entertainment.

GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE TODAY

You can order your tickets online by clicking HERE now.