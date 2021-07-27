Excessive Heat Watch, Storms Possible

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch that will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat index values will be around 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service is expecting St. Cloud to get to 91 degrees Tuesday and possibly up to 97 on Wednesday. Heat index values in St. Cloud could be around 104 on Wednesday.

On Monday we got up to 90 degrees in St. Cloud. It was our 13th day this summer in the 90s. We average just over 11 90 degree days a year.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning, and never leave people or animals unattended in vehicles.

Besides being hot and humid, there will be chances for thunderstorms and severe weather both Today and Wednesday. The thunderstorm and severe weather potential is greatest Wednesday. After this morning, thunderstorms look hard to come by the rest of today.

The main threats are large hail and damaging wind. Most storms will be in southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

We had just .12" of an inch of rain in St. Cloud on Monday. We're nearly 3 1/2 inches below normal for the summer months of June and July so far.

