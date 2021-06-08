Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Guardians of Conservation and their mission to help endangered and threatened animal populations flourish.

When's the last time you visited a zoo? Better question -- when's the last time you visited a zoo...without kids...while sipping your favorite adult beverage? Mark your calendar for Thursday, June 17 and plan to attend Hemker Zoo's Brew at the Zoo fundraiser event!

From 6:00-9:00pm, explore Hemker Zoo during a special after-hours event featuring craft beer and wine from local vendors, live music, games, a silent auction and more! Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of at the door and include admission to the zoo and drink tickets. Proceeds go to benefit the Guardians of Conservation -- a non-profit organization dedicated to helping endangered and threatened animal populations -- such as rhinos, giraffes, Bontebok and Alpine Ibex -- flourish. Ticket price is for ages 21 and up; under 21 are welcome at regular admission price. Brew at the Zoo is a rain or shine event.

Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport, MN was founded by Mark and Joan Hemker in 1977. Since Mark's passing in 2006, it's been run by Joan, her children and their families. Home to over 200 animals including giraffes, red panda, lizards, owls, kangaroos, bobcats, nyalas, monkeys, parrots, puffins, otters, badgers, zebras, snakes and much more, Hemker Zoo continues to grow and is a shining example of environmental conservation and wildlife management.

Tickets for Brew at the Zoo can be purchased here and more details on this and future events found here.