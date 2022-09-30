Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

DON'T MISS HOPS & HISTORY SATURDAY!

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!

This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

The fun event will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 1-4 pm, and tickets to the event are $25.

If you are one of the first 75 people to walk through the gates, you'll receive a delicious Bavarian Pretzel from The Backwards Bread Company.

You'll also be able to meet and chat with area brew masters, as they will be available talking about what they do.

EVENT DETAILS

Hops & History event 1-4-pm

Saturday, October 1st, 2022

$25 per ticket: Receive a 6 oz glass with unlimited refills

TICKETS

It's past time to get tickets online, so you can just head on over to the event and get your tickets at the door.

LOCATION

Stearns History Museum Plaza

235 33rd Avenue South

St. Cloud MN

