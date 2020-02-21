Effects of Brain Injuries Through Concussions

Approximately 5.3 million Americans live with brain injury-related disabilities. What part of our population are getting concussions? What are the long and short term effects of concussions; and is Parkinson's considered a long term effect of getting a concussion?

In his book, "When Brains Collide", Dr. Michael Lewis, talks about omega-3 fish oil and hemp-derived CBD oil as a way to prevent, manage, and heal people who have had a concussion.

Dr. Lewis, what is a concussion?

A concussion unfolds in two phases, with the first phase being the primary injury, where the brain tissues are violently thrown against the inside of the skull.The primary injury changes the way the brain functions and brings about a secondary injury which can be far more devastating that can go on for months and create dangerous conditions in the brain such as oxygen deprivation and inflammation.

Who gets concussions?

Out of the 3 to 4.5 million concussions every year, nearly 2 million are children aged nineteen or younger who are treated in emergency rooms for sports and recreational-related head trauma.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms are headaches, brain fog, fatigue, lack of energy, personality and mood changes, anxiety, and irritability. Sometimes symptoms may not be readily apparent for days or even a couple weeks, says Dr. Lewis.

RECOMMENDATIONS?

Following a concussion, Dr. Lewis recommends taking fish oil morning, noon, and night. This nutritional support should continue for at least a week, or until symptoms abate.

Patients typically notice improvements within the first week, often in the first several days and have described being able to think more clearly, have more energy throughout the day, decreased headache frequency or intensity, and a sense of calmness..

SOURCE: BRAINHEALTHEDUCATION.ORG