EF3 Tornado Confirmed in Western Wisconsin

ELK MOUND -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF3 tornado touched down in western Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The tornado developed in Elk Mound and strengthened as it went through Wheaton. The tornado lasted for about 10 minutes and had 150 mile an hour winds, it was one-third of a mile wide and was on the ground for about 5 1/2 miles.

Elk Mound tornado damage, photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

Entire groves of trees were leveled. The tornado also destroyed a metal building and two nearby homes.

This was the first EF3 tornado in September in Wisconsin since Ladysmith on September 2nd, 2002.