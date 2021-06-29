Eden Prairie Police: One Incident – One Car- Two DWI Arrests

Get our free mobile app

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Police Department that publishes a blog today shared a story about two people who were recently arrested for driving the same car while allegedly impaired by alcohol.

The Eden Prairie Police Department blog says the incident occurred on Highway 62 on April 9 when an officer initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a car speeding and then failing to stop for a red light. The same officer also witnessed the man driving the vehicle switching seats with his female front seat passenger while the car was slowing down and in the process of pulling over.

The posting states the officer noticed both occupants smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes. Both were then administered breath tests for alcohol and the results showed the man who was originally driving the car had a blood-alcohol-concentration of .24, which is three times the legal limit. The woman, who was in the driver's seat when the car stopped, had her blood-alcohol-concentration tested at .15.

Eden Prairie police say both were arrested on DWI and other charges. A blog also notes the man faces a felony charge because his criminal history includes three previous DWI arrests. That also resulted in the forfeiture of the vehicle.

