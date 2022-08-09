Eddie’s Ready For A Home And Family, This Week’s Adoptable Pet

Meet Eddie! This cute boy arrived as a stray, so nothing is known about his background. He has been bright and friendly with shelter staff. Very easygoing during his exam and enjoys all the attention on him. It is unknown if he's been around other pets or children in the past.

Get our free mobile app

Slow introductions to allow for plenty of space and time are recommended to set everyone up for success when first meeting. He has otherwise appeared easygoing around the other pups. It's not a clear example of how he would do with other dogs, and proper introductions are important!

Eddie would benefit from an active lifestyle where he can get all the exercise and playtime he could ever dream of. He loves treats and will take them from your hand very gently. He enjoys destroying stuffed animals so durable chew toys such as Kongs and bones are recommended.

He has been keeping his kennel clean and seems to be potty trained. However, it is good to keep him on a consistent schedule to help set him up for success in his new home. This big blocky guy can't wait to meet his new family! Eddie currently weighs about 57 pounds.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974. Visit Animals Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm Shelter Store Opens Earlier Now in their new location on the same property!

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022