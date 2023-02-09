Ed Sheeran Fans, Want A “Sweet”heart of a deal on Tickets?

Trying to figure out the "Perfect" gift for your love this Valentine's Day?

What if I told you, you could get a pretty sweet deal for you and your sweetheart and you don't even need to leave your house. That's right you don't need to deal with the crowds, you don't have to go to a store. It's simple.

For Valentine's Day U.S. Bank Stadium has an:

Exclusive Special Offer for Ed Sheeran Celebrate Valentine's Day with a special ticket offer for Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium. No code needed. On the ticketing page, select the "Valentine's Day" offer under filters.

There are a couple of exclusive offers they are offering for the concert. You can either get 2 Floor tickets for only $250 + fees or you can get 2 Lower Bowl Reserved tickers for only $150 + fees.

This offer is only for a limited time though so get it while it lasts. It expires on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14 at 11:59 pm. Then poof, no more offer. Find the offer HERE while it lasts.

If you are hemming and hawing on if you should go. Take it from someone who has seen Ed Sheeran a couple of times. He will leave you in awe. He really is a one man band who can entertain a whole stadium with just him and his guitar. He doesn't have a full band like most artists, because he doesn't need it. But it still sounds like he has a band behind him. It's incredible and his voice is even better live, in my opinion.

Plus, you can't find a much more romantic concert to take your honey too. Here are a few other songs you'll for sure hear there to sway with your loved one.

THINKING OUT LOUD

SHAPE OF YOU

PHOTOGRAPH

And the list will just go on. So if you really want to make this Valentine's Day special, get the tickets and plan for a late date night on August 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium with Ed Sheeran.

