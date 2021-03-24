Eat Free on Your Birthday at These Minnesota Locations

IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE!

Everyone deserves a little love on their birthday, right? What's better than getting a free meal at your favorite restaurant? Other than the food your ordering of course. It's a good idea to make a note of your favorite restaurants that offer free food on your birthday; or anyone having a birthday in your home. If you're the one in charge of birthday parties, you should make note of your family members favorite places to eat too.

Let's talk about the kids first, shall we?

So...how much money have I spent at CHUCK E CHEESE over the years? There's no telling. But there's something magical for kids when they go there. Even though they never eat anything because they're too excited to get to playing, if you sign up for More Cheese Rewards within three days of your kids birthday, your child will get a free treat and 100 free tickets to be used during the month of their birthday.

If you sign up for the kids club, your child will get a free delicious cupcake from the Barnes & Noble Cafe on their birthday. Yum!

My son Tanner loves pancakes more than anyone on this planet. IHOP is one of his favorite restaurants, and they'll give you free pancakes on your birthday. Gimme gimme.

Perkins also has special unspecified 'gifts' for your birthday as well as your kids when you sign up for their MyPerkins Perks.

My son Mason loves wings. So Free wings on his birthday sounds like a great plan to me.

Get a free Firehouse sub sandwich on your birthday within 6 days of your birthday. This is a medium size sub, which is more than enough for me. Thank you Firehouse.

Join MyMikes Shore Rewards and get a free sub on your birthday, AND a free sub just for signing up! Thanks Mike.

Sign up for Red Robin Royalty and get a free birthday burger and your 10th item free.

Get A free drink on your birthday with Caribou Perks.

Buy one get on free on your birthday when you sign up for My Cold Stone Club Rewards.

Get a free sundae on your birthday when you sign up for MyCulvers rewards.

Get $5 off your coffee on your birthday.

They won't tell you what it is, but if you sign up for rewards, they'll send you a special treat notification to your email. Who doesn't love a surprise on their birthday?

Get a free dessert on your birthday.

Get a free dessert on your birthday.

Get a free coffee on your birthday and other free perks when you sign up for their rewards program.

Sign up and get a free birthday item within 30 days of your birthday.

Panera says you'll get a free reward on your birthday. I think maybe you have options?

Join their rewards program and get a 'special offer' on your birthday.

Get a free reward on your birthday.

They don't say what your birthday surprise is...but you will get one.

There. Now don't you feel better? Even if your significant other doesn't remember your birthday, your favorite restaurant has not forgotten you.