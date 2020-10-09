Dr. Morris; Covid-19 Mortality Rate Down [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today to give us an update on the Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare. Dr. Morris says because of their knowledge and experience in treating Covid-19 the mortality rate is down from last April/May. Morris says treatments like Remdesivir are keeping the really sick people from ending up in the ICU or worse. He credits his staff and scientific advancements and research for the better outcomes. Listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Morris below.

Because of the increase of positive Covid-19 patients in the hospital that is changing some of their plans for overnight stays at the hospital. He says add-on overnight stays are impacted by the increase of Covid-19 patients and may not be available. Morris says elective surgeries are still available at St. Cloud Hospital and encourages those that have emergency needs to not hesitate to come to the ER or to reach out for help.

Although the Covid-19 patients at the hospital has increased the amount of people in the ICU hasn't increased at the same level and ventilators are only used Morris says CentraCare hasn't needed to layoff or furlough staff this fall and in fact is looking for qualified employees to fill available positions.

Dr. Morris joins me every Friday morning on WJON from 8:10-8:50.