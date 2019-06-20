Don’t Miss The Garden & Landscape Tour: Register Now!

GARDEN AND LANDSCAPE TOUR TO SPRINGWOOD GARDENS

The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Benton County are inviting you on a breathtaking trip to Springwood Gardens & Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Take the bus trip to Springwood Gardens in Jordan. The 142 acre garden is full of history, with a stunning home that was built in 1862.

Springwood Gardens specializes in Daylilies, including the breeding of brand new varieties.

MINNESOTA LANDSCAPE ARBORETUM

After visiting Springwood, the tour will take you to the Landscape Arboretum for lunch, garden exploration and shopping.

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE- GET THEM WHILE YOU CAN

Cost of the event is $45 including lunch. If you are already an Extension Master Gardener, the cost is only $33.

To register, click HERE now.