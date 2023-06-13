Do You Know the Best Lakes to Visit in Minnesota? Here’s the Top 10.

A day at the lake is different for different people. Maybe you like relaxing. Kicking your feet up and enjoying the view. Or maybe you like getting on your feet and walking the lake or floating on it while fishing. There are plenty of lakes to enjoy here in Minnesota.

We're lucky to have so many lakes to choose from, but how to choose? Well, the Life in Minnesota website did the research and came up with the Top lakes to visit.

Do you see some of your favorites in the list? Or maybe some new ones you can visit.

Lake Superior - In Cook County. It's one of the world's largest fresh water lakes, there's bird watching along the Gunflint Trail and there are lots of family-friendly activities. Big Sand Lake - Sandy beaches here may be where the name comes from. It's more popular with locals than tourists. It's located in the Northwest part of Minnesota. Rainey Lake - Borders between the U.S. and Canada. Boyer Lake - Fisherman may want to check this one out. There's boat access off the highway and a boat ramp. Burntside Lake - If you're looking for a getaway from your busy life, this lake features log cabins that were built in the 1900's. Clamshell Lake - Located in Central Minnesota. Enjoy paddle boats, kayaking, boating, horseback riding, canoeing and more. Clearwater Lake - Head to Wright County to fish here for Walleye, Northern Pike, Pumpkinseed, Largemouth Bass, Green Sunfish, Yellow Bullhead, Bluegill, Black Crappie, Carp, and much more. Crane Lake - Enjoy cliffs, trees, trails, and waterfalls at this Northeast Minnesota Lake located in Orr, Minnesota. Cross Lake - This is part of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes that connects 14 lakes within the central part of Minnesota. Andrusia Lake - Natural lake that is part of the Cass Chain. Even more for the family to do in the nearby Chippewa National Forest.

