DNR Warning of Increased Wildfire Risk This Fall

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is alerting Minnesotans to favorable conditions for wildfires this fall. Dry weather and in some areas, drought conditions, are creating more fuel for fires.

The DNR is urging homeowners, woodland owners, and farmers to monitor the fire danger and be alert for dangerous conditions.

The DNR says don't fall into the trap that cooler weather cancels the fire danger. In fact, October is historically one of the most active wildfire months when plants stop growing and begin drying.

Farmers and hunters should be aware that vehicles parked in tall grass or farm machinery can spark fires without warning.

Also, consider composting leaves and woody debris rather than burning.

Southwestern and Northwestern Minnesota are considered high-risk areas with parts of central and northern Minnesota in the moderate risk category.