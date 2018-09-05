DNR Survey Points to Higher Pheasant Numbers for 2018 Season

UNDATED -- It could be one of the better harvest seasons for pheasants this fall as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources roadside survey is indicating an increase in the number of birds.

The survey shows the pheasant index is up 19% statewide and the number of observed birds is up in every region but the south-central region. The DNR says that region was tough on pheasants because of late-season snowstorms and heavy rains.

The highest counts were in the west-central, southwest and central regions.

The 2018 pheasant season is open Saturday, October 13th through Monday, January 1st.