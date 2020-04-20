DNR: Social Distancing to Be part of Fishing Opener

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota's fishing opener is May 9th and what has been a tradition for many families and friends over the years might look a little different this year.

Mike Martin is the DNR District Supervisor for much of central Minnesota. He says even if the governor lifts the Stay at Home order, the social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

Martin says conservation officers will still be out checking licenses and bag limits but will do so with masks and gloves. He says they may ask you to hold up your license to view from a six-foot distance or to move to the other end of your boat if they need to check your live well.

Martin is encouraging everyone to be respectful and use best practices in trying to maintain a healthy and enjoyable fishing season.