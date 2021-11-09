Dixie Needs A Home And Family. Dogs Just Make Life Better
This week's adoptable pet is a fine specimen of a dog. Dixie is a Lab/ Retriever mix and would love to find a home and family for the holidays. I swear, life is just better with a dog.
Say hello to Dixie! She came in to TCHS due to being too energetic for her previous owner. She has been sweet with TCHS staff since intake. She has been an outdoor dog her entire life and is not potty trained.
She has been around dogs and children and does well with them. However she can be too rambunctious with children and jumps up on them and would benefit from obedience training and a patient owner to work on her manners. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home.
She does not do well around cats, chickens, or livestock due to a high prey drive and should not go to a home with any of these. She is protective of her property and people when strangers come around by barking.
She loves chewing on toys and sticks. She is a very active outgoing dog. Any necessary supplies or toys may be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!