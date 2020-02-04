District 742, Teachers Union Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has reached a tentative contract agreement with its teachers' union. The contract is for the 2019 and 2020 school years.

It still needs to be ratified by the St. Cloud Education Association members and the school board.

The 2017-2019 contract expired on June 30th.

For 2019-2021, the terms of the agreement include salary steps for employees in both years, a 2.50% increase on the salary schedule in year one and a 1.50% increase on the salary schedule in year two.

The total percentage cost of the two-year package is 7.51%

Teachers will vote on the agreement at their school sites on February 18 and if approved, the Board of Education will vote on the agreement at the scheduled board meeting at City Hall on February 19.