District 742 Outlines Plans for Distance Learning

ST. CLOUD -- Families in the St. Cloud Area School District have a better idea of what to expect when distance learning begins next week. The district has posted some information on its website.

For secondary students, teachers will post activities, assignments, and assessments on Schoology each day by 10:00 a.m. Teachers will be available between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students must log in to Schoology each day before noon to be counted as present for that school day.

Elementary students will use Seesaw. Teachers will post new lessons, assignments and learning activities each day by 10:00 a.m. Students are required to log in each weekday. Families will need to call the school attendance line whenever their child is not able to participate in distance learning.

District 742 is in the process of establishing a hotline for families to call when they need help with anything.