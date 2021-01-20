District 742 Outlines Learning Model Shift, First Vaccinations

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District is shifting students to less restrictive learning models and beginning distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Willie Jett announced the plan to shift pre-school and elementary students to in-person learning Monday through Friday starting on February 3rd.

There will be no school for those grades from January 29th through February 2nd in preparation for the switch. These students returned to the hybrid model back on Tuesday.

Secondary students will not have school on January 28th or 29th and will return to the hybrid model starting on February 1st.

Jett also announced the district has received 27 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to staff who will be prioritized based on the learning model they are in and their age.

