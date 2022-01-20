Diocese Requiring Masks in Schools, At Mass

ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud has implemented a new masking policy.

In a letter from Bishop Donald Kettler, he says face coverings will be required for all indoor parish activities regardless of vaccination status. This includes attendance at Masses, faith formation classes and other gatherings.

Masks will also be required in the Catholic schools.

Kettler says he is also encouraging parishes to limit group events and meetings as much as possible.