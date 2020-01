MELROSE -- A Detroit Lakes woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Eastbound 94 and Highway 237 in Oak Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Lora Buntje was heading east on 94 and exited the roadway into the cable barriers near highway 237.

She was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

