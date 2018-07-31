Decker Visiting Patriots; Washington Gets D-1 Offer

Getty Images

Rocori graduate and former Gopher receiver Eric Decker worked out for the New England Patriots today.  The 31-year old free agent had 54 receptions for 563 yards and a touchdown while playing with the Tennessee Titans last season.  The Patriots have injuries to receivers Jordan Mathews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt and Julian Edelman will sit the first 4 games as he serves a suspension.

Apollo high school to be senior Lariah Washington on twitter announced she received a division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University out of Pittsburgh.  The 5'8 guard is ranked as the 164th best girls basketball player in the state according to 247 ratings.

