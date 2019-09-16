Daylily Salon and Spa Breaks Ground on New Waite Park Home

WAITE PARK -- A popular salon and spa broke ground on their future home Monday morning.

Daylily Spa Salon held a ground breaking ceremony at their new Waite Park location next to Viking Electric.

The business announced the move back in June, stating their lease at the St. Cloud location up next year.

Katie Schmitz and Steph Lewis are the owners of the St. Cloud and Sartell locations. They say the new 5,100 square-foot facility will provide a greater customer experience, more parking, and improved services.

The new Daylily Salon and Spa is expected to be open this summer. Once things are up an running inside the new location, they will look into renovating the Sartell facility.